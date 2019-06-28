90°
Officer 'pulls over' toddler daughter for traffic violation
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida police officer stopped his pint-sized daughter after he spotted her driving the wrong way in her toy car.
Orlando Police shared video of Officer Alex Kipp's traffic stop of his baby daughter, Talynn, Tuesday. When Kipp asked the girl for her license, registration and proof of insurance, she laughed in her father's face.
OPD Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road. When asked for her license, registration, and proof of insurance, Talynn laughed at Officer Kipp and was subsequently let go with just a warning. pic.twitter.com/CIjyEhv02c— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 25, 2019
Luckily for Talynn, she was let off with only a warning.
