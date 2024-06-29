Obama to visit Baton Rouge next week

BATON ROUGE - President Barack Obama is scheduled to make his first trip to the Capital City during his presidency, according to an announcement from the White House Thursday night.

Obama will visit the state capital next Thursday, Jan. 14. Other times and locations for the trip have yet to be announced.

The Baton Rouge trip will be the president’s 10th trip to the state since he took office. He’ll be headed to the capital after he gives his final State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Obama’s visit comes just three days after fellow Democrat Govenor-elect John Bel Edwards is inaugurated.

Info released by the White House says Obama will highlight progress made in the state since he took office during the visit. Since he has taken office, the unemployment rate in Louisiana has fallen to 6.3 percent, down from 8.3 percent during the worst of the recession. 45,000 of more than 108,000 jobs created in the state have come to the Baton Rouge area.