Numerous Juneteenth events planned in Greater Baton Rouge area through weekend

Upcoming Juneteenth events in and around BR

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

8:30 a.m.

4:30 p.m. Walls Project's Art Activation events. Banks Community Garden, 2350 Goudchaux St. https://www.thewallsproject.org/events

1 p.m. - Juneteenth annual community celebration, L.M. Lockhart Park Gym, 320 Martin Luther King Dr., Denham Springs. Speeches, presentations, performances. Details available at (225) 317-9133.

4:30 p.m. - Walls Project's Art Activation events. Baton Roots community farm. 5509 Winbourne Ave. https://www.thewallsproject.org/events

5 p.m. - Unity Fest, Goodwood Library. Live performances by the Michael Foster Project, Universal Language, and DJ A Twice. Additional live performances by Shamira Cummings (Dance), Latoya Sibley (Spoken Word), Joshua White (Live Painting), Quiana Lynell + Rod Jackson (Musical Performance), Xero Skidmore (Spoken Word Poetry), and Tianna Taylor (Dance Performance). Food and drink will also be available at the event. For more information, visit SummerofHopeBR.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

8:30 a.m. - Walls Project's Art Activation event. Scotlandville Plaza. Visit https://www.thewallsproject.org/events

1 p.m. - Livingston Parish Ministers Alliance hosting a Freedom Celebration Parade starting at Denham Springs High School, going down Range Avenue, and ending at Veterans Boulevard.

3 p.m. - Livingston Parish Ministers Alliance presents Pack the Park Freedom Celebration with free food, snowballs and bounce houses. This event will take place at L.M. Lockhart Park in Denham Springs. Be sure to bring your tents and chairs.

5 to 8 p.m. - Scotlandville Plaza, Get ready to dance to your own beat at this special edition of Scotland Saturdays! Featuring live tunes from renowned brass band The Michael Foster Project, you don't want to miss out on this celebration of Juneteenth.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

7 p.m. (Gates open 2 p.m.) - Juneteenth Edition celebrating Black Love, The Pavillion, 311 Mill St., New Roads. Slow Jams, Zydeco, Blues and R&B. Contact 225-240-3654.