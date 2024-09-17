New Springfield water system nearly ready

SPRINGFIELD - After a decade of planning and waiting for funding, the water system in the town of Springfield is nearly finished.



For the past few months contractors have worked to lay pipe across the small town. Now the $1.2 million project is in the testing phase as workers look for leaks and test water quality. Springfield Alderman L.D. Barringer says residents can expect the system to be online by the end of February.



"The well water that's currently being used is not as good as it was at one time. It's changing," he said. "So for that reason we need better volume. We need better pressure. We need better quality of water, and through this system I think that's going to happen."



Residents will need to tie into water meters that have been put into place for the new system. The town also plans to install its own water well by the end of June to complete the brand new system. That will cost another $595,000.



"Well I'm hoping it's safe drinking water and it's pure and doesn't stain our tubs, lavatories and things like that," said resident Elbert Loper Jr.



Town leaders expect the new water system to help Springfield grow.