Latest Weather Blog
New Springfield water system nearly ready
Related Story
SPRINGFIELD - After a decade of planning and waiting for funding, the water system in the town of Springfield is nearly finished.
For the past few months contractors have worked to lay pipe across the small town. Now the $1.2 million project is in the testing phase as workers look for leaks and test water quality. Springfield Alderman L.D. Barringer says residents can expect the system to be online by the end of February.
"The well water that's currently being used is not as good as it was at one time. It's changing," he said. "So for that reason we need better volume. We need better pressure. We need better quality of water, and through this system I think that's going to happen."
Residents will need to tie into water meters that have been put into place for the new system. The town also plans to install its own water well by the end of June to complete the brand new system. That will cost another $595,000.
"Well I'm hoping it's safe drinking water and it's pure and doesn't stain our tubs, lavatories and things like that," said resident Elbert Loper Jr.
Town leaders expect the new water system to help Springfield grow.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friends of Tito Jackson say that Baton Rouge was like 'home' to...
-
Livingston Parish deputies arrest 19-year-old for allegedly threatening attack on school
-
Ascension Parish waterways re-open for recreational use Tuesday morning
-
Plans revealed to revamp the Amite River Basin
-
EBR offering debris pick up for homeowners, Ascension offers drop off locations
Sports Video
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal