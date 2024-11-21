New Orleans man arrested in West Baton Rouge; allegedly driving stolen car with drugs, guns

PORT ALLEN - A New Orleans man was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for driving a stolen car with drugs and guns inside.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped 36-year-old Donald Robertson around 8 p.m. Friday along Highway 190 in Port Allen. Deputies said the Kia Rio that Robertson was driving was reported stolen.

During the traffic stop, deputies found cocaine, marijuana, a gun and cash in the car.

Robertson, who is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department, was booked into jail in West Baton Rouge Parish for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.