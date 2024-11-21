47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans man arrested in West Baton Rouge; allegedly driving stolen car with drugs, guns

Related Story

PORT ALLEN - A New Orleans man was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for driving a stolen car with drugs and guns inside. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped 36-year-old Donald Robertson around 8 p.m. Friday along Highway 190 in Port Allen. Deputies said the Kia Rio that Robertson was driving was reported stolen. 

During the traffic stop, deputies found cocaine, marijuana, a gun and cash in the car. 

Robertson, who is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department, was booked into jail in West Baton Rouge Parish for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

News
New Orleans man arrested in West Baton...
New Orleans man arrested in West Baton Rouge; allegedly driving stolen car with drugs, guns
PORT ALLEN - A New Orleans man was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for driving a stolen car with... More >>
2 days ago Monday, November 18 2024 Nov 18, 2024 Monday, November 18, 2024 1:43:00 PM CST November 18, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days