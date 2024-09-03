New Jersey police arrest Prairieville man for traveling from Louisiana to meet 14-year-old girl for sex

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A Prairieville man was arrested for traveling more than 1,300 miles to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex in New Jersey, authorities said.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, 34-year-old Spencer Caudle left Louisiana on May 27 and went to Tom's River, N.J. to meet the victim. The Tom's River Police Department said the two had been planning the trip and messaging through an app called Whisper.

Caudle left the area, but made plans to return. On June 16, Caudle flew from the New Orleans airport to the Newark Liberty International airport where he was taken into custody.

He was booked for sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, luring and enticing of a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

In 2016, Caudle was arrested for 25 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. However, a judge suppressed a key warrant in that case after Caudle's attorney successfully argued the evidence — obtained through automated searches of a peer-to-peer messenger — was obtained through unconstitutional means.

After that decision, Caudle was able to plead the charges down to a lesser count of obscenity.