New affordable housing complex near Amazon facility officially open

BATON ROUGE - As more employees of the Cortana Amazon facility move closer to work, they now have a new, more affordable option.

The Reserve at Joor Place officially opened its doors to the public Monday with the hopes of providing a safe and comfortable environment for lower-income families in North Baton Rouge.

According to the President of CST Multifamily Real Estate Tom Delahaye, a majority of the apartments are already leased.

He hopes the few that are left will go to hard-working tenants employed at the Amazon fulfillment center or nearby businesses.

"Oftentimes, those people that are making those wages are living month to month and we're fortunate to be able to provide them with housing that they can afford," Delahaye said.

Delahaye donated a 14-acre plot of land off of Joor Road that he is hoping will be turned into a grocery store and shopping center. He also plans to build a senior residential living facility at the front of the apartment complex.

