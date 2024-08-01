89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amazon facility opens at former Cortana Mall-turned fulfilment center

1 hour 38 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2024 Aug 1, 2024 August 01, 2024 6:52 PM August 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - The highly anticipated Amazon facility in Baton Rouge opened its doors Wednesday.

The brand new Amazon Fulfillment Center in what was formerly Cortana Mall, also known as BTR1, is a big building with a big economic impact to match. The new facility is encouraging more businesses to open in the area.

"Family Dollar [opened], I need to be at Planet Fitness which has opened their doors nearby, and of course, a site work has begun to work on an Aldi store to set up to open by the end of the year," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

Broome believes the facility will continue the growth along Florida Boulevard.

Trending News

"These developments are all a direct result of this Amazon Fulfillment Center, which has become a powerful magnet for economic growth and the revitalization of this area," Broome said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days