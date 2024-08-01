Amazon facility opens at former Cortana Mall-turned fulfilment center

BATON ROUGE - The highly anticipated Amazon facility in Baton Rouge opened its doors Wednesday.

The brand new Amazon Fulfillment Center in what was formerly Cortana Mall, also known as BTR1, is a big building with a big economic impact to match. The new facility is encouraging more businesses to open in the area.

"Family Dollar [opened], I need to be at Planet Fitness which has opened their doors nearby, and of course, a site work has begun to work on an Aldi store to set up to open by the end of the year," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

Broome believes the facility will continue the growth along Florida Boulevard.

"These developments are all a direct result of this Amazon Fulfillment Center, which has become a powerful magnet for economic growth and the revitalization of this area," Broome said.