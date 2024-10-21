Neighbors complain about smelly house full of dogs, camper in driveway

BATON ROUGE - A house with a lot of dogs and overgrown grass in the Shenandoah area has the attention of several neighbors. They contacted 2 On Your Side after they said they had done everything they could think of.

The complaints center around a house on Chantilly Avenue in Baton Rouge. Neighbors say they hear dogs barking all hours of the day and night. They're concerned someone is living in the RV parked in the driveway. The lot is overgrown, and the backyard is unsightly and gives off a horrific stench.

"One of the dogs does bite," says Cindy Cowell.

Vines have taken over the front porch. Cowell says she's been watching the trash piling up on the side of the house and the grass growing.

"The only time I ever looked through the fence, the pool was disgustingly dirty and there was dog feces and weeds, very tall weeds up to the top of the fence," she said.

People have reported the nuisance to the city for pool maintenance and high grass. The pool was drained earlier this year. Cowell says she's called animal control after two of her neighbors were bitten by one of the dogs.

Animal Control says it removed seven dogs from the property last year. On Thursday, at least eight dogs were seen barking and roaming the concrete patio in the back of the house.

The man who lives there spoke with 2 On Your Side. David Comeaux says he's a disabled veteran and leaves the back door to the house open so the dogs can go in and out. He denies living in the camper but admits the house is in foreclosure and he has tentative plans to move out of state. As for the dogs, Comeaux says he has "about six" and will do his best to make sure the neighbors don't have anything else to complain about.

Animal control says it will perform a welfare check soon.