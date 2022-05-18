76°
National EMS Week: How you can show support
BATON ROUGE - It's National EMS week, and the capital area is honoring those who make a difference each and every day in medical emergencies.
This year's theme is "Rising to the Challenge," which pays tribute to those on the frontline who work tirelessly to help those in need get immediate aid.
Each day is specially themed in order to help spread awareness for these unsung heroes. This helps to structure the week in terms of planning special events, conducting training and hosting celebrations.
-Sunday is Health, Wellness, and Resilience Day
-Monday is Education Day
-Tuesday is EMS Safety Day
-Wednesday is EMS for Children Day
-Thursday is Save-A-Life Day
-Friday is EMS Recognition Day
