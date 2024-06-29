85°
Multiple guns taken during Tuesday vehicle burglaries
ASCENSION - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects who burglarizing multiple vehicles in a Prairieville subdivision.
Early Tuesday morning, surveillance cameras in the area captured the suspects walking around and burglarizing unlocked vehicles in the Keystone Subdivision off of Highway 933.
According to a release, at least three guns were stolen from the vehicles. Authorities didn't say if anything else was reported missing.
Anyone with information can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.
