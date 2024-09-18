Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle collision wreck outside of Walker

WALKER - One person was killed in a wreck along Walker South Road on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a crash happened along Walker South Road—La. 447—at Parkway Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Sources at the scene said a car, a truck and a motorcycle got into a wreck and the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

State Police said the crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Michael McManus, who was driving the motorcycle.

State Police said McManus was traveling northbound on La. 447 behind a truck that stopped just before Parkway Drive, attempting to turn left. Troopers noted that McManus failed to stop in time, and his motorcycle collided with the rear of the truck. As a result, McManus was ejected from the bike, landed in the southbound lane of La. 447, and was struck by a car.

State Police said McManus was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet and was pronounced deceased on the scene. He is also suspected to have been impaired. No other injuries were reported.