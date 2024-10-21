79°
Motorcyclist killed after he was struck by car at South Boulevard, Nicholson Drive intersection
BATON ROUGE — A man is dead from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle crashed into a car on South Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police said.
Logan Oubre, 26, died after the Monday evening crash at the intersection of South Boulevard and Nicholson Drive.
Around 9:44 p.m., Oubre and his Kawasaki motorcycle were struck by a Lexus 250 while passing through the intersection. Oubre was thrown from his bike and succumbed to his injures at the scene.
A woman, who was riding on the bike with Oubre, was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
