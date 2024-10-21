79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcyclist killed after he was struck by car at South Boulevard, Nicholson Drive intersection

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — A man is dead from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle crashed into a car on South Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police said.

Logan Oubre, 26, died after the Monday evening crash at the intersection of South Boulevard and Nicholson Drive.

Around 9:44 p.m., Oubre and his Kawasaki motorcycle were struck by a Lexus 250 while passing through the intersection. Oubre was thrown from his bike and succumbed to his injures at the scene.

A woman, who was riding on the bike with Oubre, was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

News
Motorcyclist killed after he was struck by...
Motorcyclist killed after he was struck by car at South Boulevard, Nicholson Drive intersection
BATON ROUGE — A man is dead from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle crashed into a car on South... More >>
2 weeks ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 Wednesday, October 02, 2024 11:49:00 AM CDT October 02, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days