74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds annual fundraiser; releases butterflies in honor of lost loved ones

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual Walk Like MADD fundraiser over the weekend. 

This year's event, held Saturday, featured a heart-warming butterfly release where members set 300 butterflies free, honoring lost loved ones. 

Executive Director Sunny Wall says the organization hopes to improve road safety starting with legislation, add that she is finding new ways to spread awareness to keep roadways safe from impaired drivers. 

"Every year during legislative session, I'm out there and our teams are out there speaking to senators and representatives telling testimonies of losing loved ones. We try to help close loop holes that are in the laws now," Wall said. 

News
Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds annual fundraiser;...
Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds annual fundraiser; releases butterflies in honor of lost loved ones
BATON ROUGE — Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual Walk Like MADD fundraiser over the weekend. This year's... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 21 2024 Oct 21, 2024 Monday, October 21, 2024 11:55:00 AM CDT October 21, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days