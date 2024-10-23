Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds annual fundraiser; releases butterflies in honor of lost loved ones

BATON ROUGE — Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual Walk Like MADD fundraiser over the weekend.

This year's event, held Saturday, featured a heart-warming butterfly release where members set 300 butterflies free, honoring lost loved ones.

Executive Director Sunny Wall says the organization hopes to improve road safety starting with legislation, add that she is finding new ways to spread awareness to keep roadways safe from impaired drivers.

"Every year during legislative session, I'm out there and our teams are out there speaking to senators and representatives telling testimonies of losing loved ones. We try to help close loop holes that are in the laws now," Wall said.