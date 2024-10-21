79°
Latest Weather Blog
Monday marks final day to register in-person or by mail to vote in November election
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Monday is the final day to register to vote in-person for the November elections.
If you still need to register or update your voting information, today is the last day you can do it in-person or through the mail. However, you can also register online at the Secretary of State's website until Oct. 15.
To see what's on your ballot and other voting information, download the Geaux Vote app.
Early voting starts on Oct. 18.
News
BATON ROUGE - Monday is the final day to register to vote in-person for the November elections. If you... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'