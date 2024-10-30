Monday Evening Video Forecast

Unseasonably warm temperatures will accompany rising humidity this week. Rain chances will also be on the increase, and the timing could be unfortunate for Halloween festivities.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will also be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday across the capital area. For those traveling early on, be on the lookout for patches of dense fog. Slow down, use your low beams, and leave plenty of following distance in areas of fog.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Even with a Dense Fog Advisory in place for the Tuesday morning drive, the Storm Station expects less fog overall as compared to Monday morning. This is due to the wind, which while not strong, will stir the air enough to prevent widespread dense fog. Nevertheless, patchy dense fog is still on the table. Some spots will see low cloud development even if winds prevent them from reaching the surface. Low clouds and fog would develop closer to daybreak. Before then, skies will be mostly clear. Look for an overnight low near 66°.

Expect partly sunny skies on Tuesday. The air will have a muggy feel as high temperatures climb into the upper-80s. There may be just enough moisture to squeeze out a light shower or sprinkle. But most will add another day onto the dry streak.

Up Next: The warm and muggy feel will remain for the rest of the workweek. Available moisture for rain will also to increase as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Look for increasing clouds and a spotty shower or two on Wednesday. But our next best opportunity for measurable rain will come on Halloween. The Storm Station expects scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Those trick-or-treating will need to be on the lookout for scattered showers, some of which might have lightning. Temperatures will be falling into the 70s during trick-or-treating time. Isolated rain will linger into Friday before overall activity quiets down over the weekend. Unfortunately, the aforementioned cold front will not pass through, keeping temperatures well above normal for the time being.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop in the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could for late this week or over the weekend while drifting northward. This system will not bring any impacts to Louisiana in the next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

