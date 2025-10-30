Mighty Moms raising money for hungry children in Denham Springs at Halloween mahjong tournament

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Mighty Moms is raising money to help feed hungry kids in Denham Springs on Tuesday night.

The Mighty Moms' Mahjong Mash starts at 6 p.m. at the Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs. The group encourages wearing costumes to come play mahjong, with any donation to the group reserving a seat at the event.

The group will also be selling raffle tickets for prizes including a new set of mahjong tiles.

Mighty Moms has been raising money for hungry kids in Livingston Parish since 2010, feeding more than 1,100 kids weekly.