78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mass vaccination site set to open in Baton Rouge Friday

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Starting Friday, a parking lot along Florida Boulevard will be packed with people getting a COVID vaccine.

"The Bon Carre Business Center lies directly within the center of our community, making it easier for residents to access regardless of their location," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

It's one of a few in the nation chosen to be a federal mass vaccination site. It will have the ability to give up to 3,000 vaccines a day.

"It's not every place in the United States that gets this resource, so please take advantage of it and come out and utilize it," a spokesperson with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Preparedness said.

The site will take walk-ups and drive-ups. There's even free rides through Uber and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to select vaccination sites.

"It's our hope that you will recognize all of these incentives surrounding vaccinations," Mayor Broome said.

Anyone 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. Though anyone under 18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

"The focus here is to work with the most vulnerable populations and those that are most at risk," said Tony Robinson, FEMA's regional administrator.

The site will operate Tuesdays through Sundays. On Mondays, teams with the National Guard will conduct mobile vaccine clinics in underserved areas. It's a partnership between the state, FEMA, and the city-parish.

"We are going to have a lot of supply made available from FEMA and the federal government at this site," Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health said.

Vaccines will go there directly from the federal government rather than from the state's weekly allocation.

You can schedule an appointment here

News
Mass vaccination site set to open in...
Mass vaccination site set to open in Baton Rouge Friday
BATON ROUGE - Starting Friday, a parking lot along Florida Boulevard will be packed with people getting a COVID vaccine.... More >>
4 days ago Thursday, April 15 2021 Apr 15, 2021 Thursday, April 15, 2021 7:12:00 PM CDT April 15, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days