Mass vaccination site set to open in Baton Rouge Friday

BATON ROUGE - Starting Friday, a parking lot along Florida Boulevard will be packed with people getting a COVID vaccine.

"The Bon Carre Business Center lies directly within the center of our community, making it easier for residents to access regardless of their location," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

It's one of a few in the nation chosen to be a federal mass vaccination site. It will have the ability to give up to 3,000 vaccines a day.

"It's not every place in the United States that gets this resource, so please take advantage of it and come out and utilize it," a spokesperson with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Preparedness said.

The site will take walk-ups and drive-ups. There's even free rides through Uber and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to select vaccination sites.

"It's our hope that you will recognize all of these incentives surrounding vaccinations," Mayor Broome said.

Anyone 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. Though anyone under 18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

"The focus here is to work with the most vulnerable populations and those that are most at risk," said Tony Robinson, FEMA's regional administrator.

The site will operate Tuesdays through Sundays. On Mondays, teams with the National Guard will conduct mobile vaccine clinics in underserved areas. It's a partnership between the state, FEMA, and the city-parish.

"We are going to have a lot of supply made available from FEMA and the federal government at this site," Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health said.

Vaccines will go there directly from the federal government rather than from the state's weekly allocation.

You can schedule an appointment here.