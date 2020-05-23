77°
Man steals bike locked to 'rigged' street sign
NEW ORLEANS- A suspect stole a bike that was locked on a "rigged" street sign on North Rampart Street.
WWL-TV reports that the incident occurred last month and the owner of the bike is warning other bikers about his experience.
In a surveillance video posted on Stolen Bikes NOLA by victim Ray Moose Jackson, a man can be seen unscrewing a street sign that Jackson's bike was locked to.
After the man unscrews the top of the sign, he lifts the bike and rides away. The man was able to steal the bike in less than two minutes.
Jackson said he doesn't expect for his bike to be returned, but wanted to warn others of "rigged" signs.
The video is from Jackon's post. To see the original video click here.
