Man hurt in shooting along Valley Street on Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting along Valley Street on Sunday afternoon, officials said. 

Baton Rouge Police officers are investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. along Valley near Wells Street. 

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. 

No more information was immediately available. 

2 days ago Sunday, June 01 2025

