Man arrested for robbing ATM technician for about $7,000 at Kim's Food Mart

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed an ATM technician at Kim Food's Mart on North Street, Baton Rouge Police officials said.

BRPD said Gregory Moore robbed an ATM technician of approximately $7,000 in cash in January 2023. 

Moore had a previous criminal history that included at least five robbery arrests since 2018, police said.

2 days ago Thursday, May 29 2025 May 29, 2025 Thursday, May 29, 2025 10:02:00 PM CDT May 29, 2025

