Man arrested for robbing ATM technician for about $7,000 at Kim's Food Mart
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed an ATM technician at Kim Food's Mart on North Street, Baton Rouge Police officials said.
BRPD said Gregory Moore robbed an ATM technician of approximately $7,000 in cash in January 2023.
Moore had a previous criminal history that included at least five robbery arrests since 2018, police said.
