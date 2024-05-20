Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to former spouse's daycare

LAPLACE -A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection to an arson that destroyed a daycare facility and three cars in Laplace.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said 39-year-old Timothy Charles Jr. of Reserve was arrested for intentionally setting fire to Little Harvard Learning Academy, a daycare in the former St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Authorities said Charles is the ex-husband of the daycare owner.

Officials said Charles set fire to the daycare around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16. Fire investigators said the flames destroyed the building, three cars and threatened a nearby home.

Charles was booked with aggravated arson and simple burglary.