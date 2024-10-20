Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of Ponchatoula home invasion arrested on armed robbery, attempted rape charges
PONCHATOULA — A Hammond man was arrested on armed robbery and attempted rape charges during a Ponchatoula home invasion in August.
Tydarius Rico Andrews, 23, was arrested by Tangipahoa Parish deputies and Hammond Police on Wednesday.
Deputies said three people wearing masks entered a Wood Avenue home on Aug. 25 and held the residents at gunpoint while stealing cash and other valuables.
Andrews, who has family connections to the owners of the home, was identified as one of the three masked robbers, deputies said.
He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count each of home invasion, armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, identity theft and principle to aggravated battery.
