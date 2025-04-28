Man accused of beating 68-year-old Baton Rouge woman to death captured in Cincinnati

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of killing a 68-year-old woman last week was arrested in Cincinnati.

Richard Stinson, 68, is accused of killing Rose Davillier at her White Sands Drive home on April 14. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Cincinnati on Friday morning after an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

Stinson faces charges of first-degree murder and home invasion and will be extradited to Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, Davillier was found dead in her home after officers were requested for a welfare check. Her body was found battered, a spokesperson added.

"There was an intimate relationship between the victim and suspect; he apparently became upset, and his being upset led him to commit the violent domestic act," Lt. L'Jean McKneely, public information officer for BRPD, said.

BRPD wants to remind people of the resources that out are avaliable in the community, especially for these types of cases.

"There are resources that are available to you and that you can partake in, and reaching out to get some help when you are faced with a domestic violence partner," he said.

Stinson is being extradited back to Baton Rouge and will be booked into the EBR Sheriff's office.

Davillier's funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Opelousas.