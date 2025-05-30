72°
Lutcher man who punched child pleads guilty to attempted manslaughter
DONALDSONVILLE - A Lutcher man pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter after he punched a four-year-old in the face.
In July of 2022, deputies were called to a hospital in Baton Rouge in response to a child who was in critical condition and unresponsive. The child's mother said he was in the care of Clydedric Joseph, 30, when he was hurt.
Joseph admitted to detectives that he "lost control" and punched the child in the face after the child bit his hand.
Joseph was initially booked for attempted murder but that charge was later changed to attempted manslaughter. His sentencing is tentatively set for Aug. 18.
