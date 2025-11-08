70°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team broke a defensive record in a dominant win over Southeastern Thursday night at the Maravich Center.
The Tigers held the Lions to a school record-low 6 points in the first half en route to a 115-26 win. LSU had 19 steals on the night.
Five LSU players were in double-figures, with Flau'Jae Johnson leading the team with 17 points.
LSU will play at Georgia Southern on Sunday in a homecoming game for Johnson.
News
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team broke a defensive record in a dominant win over Southeastern Thursday night... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Ascension handles Walker
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
-
LSU looks to bounce back Saturday night vs. Alabama on WBRZ