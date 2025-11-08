70°
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team broke a defensive record in a dominant win over Southeastern Thursday night at the Maravich Center.

The Tigers held the Lions to a school record-low 6 points in the first half en route to a 115-26 win. LSU had 19 steals on the night.

Five LSU players were in double-figures, with Flau'Jae Johnson leading the team with 17 points.

LSU will play at Georgia Southern on Sunday in a homecoming game for Johnson.

