LSU women's basketball dominates Southeastern in 115-26 win

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team broke a defensive record in a dominant win over Southeastern Thursday night at the Maravich Center.

The Tigers held the Lions to a school record-low 6 points in the first half en route to a 115-26 win. LSU had 19 steals on the night.

Five LSU players were in double-figures, with Flau'Jae Johnson leading the team with 17 points.

LSU will play at Georgia Southern on Sunday in a homecoming game for Johnson.