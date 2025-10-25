LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game

66°
BATON ROUGE - Basketball season is near, and fans got their first look at the new LSU women's basketball team as they hosted Mississippi College for an exhibition game Thursday night.

The Tigers dominated the Choctaws by winning 148-46. The 102-point victory was accomplished by 12 players getting on the stat sheet and seven of them scoring in double digits.

Freshman ZaKiyah Johnson led the way for LSU by scoring 25 points and 10 rebounds. She went 12-of-14 from the field.

In her LSU debut, South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 17 points and had four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

LSU will host Langston on Oct. 30 for their final exhibition game. That matchup is set for 7 p.m.

The Tigers will open the regular season at home on Nov. 4 when they take on Houston Christian at 7 p.m.

