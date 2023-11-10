LSU's Davon Godchaux arrested Monday morning; Indefinitely suspended

BATON ROUGE - LSU's defensive tackle starter Davon Godchaux was booked and released into jail early Monday after a fight with his girlfriend who he has a child with.

Sheriff's deputies booked Godchaux on domestic abuse battery/child endangerment and false imprisonment charges following the pair's argument around 3 a.m. Monday. The fight happened at Godchaux's apartment in Indigo Park, a popular, gated apartment development off Nicholson Drive near its intersection with Gardere.

Deputies wrote in arrest documents, Godchaux and his girlfriend were fighting over infidelity. The woman said as she tried to leave the apartment with their 10-month-old, Godchaux twice grabbed her - once by her hair and a second time by the shoulder - and tossed her backwards. The unidentified woman said Godchaux refused to let her leave the apartment.

An investigator wrote the woman had a swollen lip and marks near her throat. Godchaux, too, had a cut lip.

No one was treated for injuries.

The deputy, suspecting Godchaux may have been hit by the woman, issued her a court summons for domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.

Deputies were notified of the situation by a person who called the sheriff's office after the woman went seeking help from a neighbor.

The arrest came hours before LSU announced its interim head football coach. LSU said Godchaux is indefinitely suspended from the team.

