LSU men's basketball starts season Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Year four of the Matt McMahon era begins at LSU on Wednesday.
The LSU men's basketball team kicks off its 2025-2026 season hosting Tarleton State on Wednesday. Its the first of five straight Tiger home games to start the season.
LSU is still searching for its first NCAA Tournament appearance under McMahon.
