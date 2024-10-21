LSU heads on the road to face Arkansas in the annual 'Battle for the Golden Boot'

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - The LSU Tigers head to Arkansas for a date with the Razorbacks. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a big home win over the Ole Miss Rebels that ended with a walk-off touchdown reception by Kyren Lacy and the Tiger faithful storming the field.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has thrown for 1,989 and 18 touchdowns. He is currently 5th in the country in touchdown passes and 6th in passing yards.

The Razorbacks are led by junior quarterback Taylen Green, who has tallied 1,502 yards passing and five touchdowns this season, along with 326 yards rushing and four scores on the ground.

Three points have decided the last four meetings between these two schools. LSU has won seven of the previous eight games in the series with the only loss coming in Tiger Stadium in overtime, 16-13, in 2021. The Tigers lead the all-time series 44-23-2, dating back to the first meeting in 1901.

The winner of this annual matchup will bring home the "Golden Boot". The trophy is four feet tall, made of 24-karat gold and molded in the shape of the states of Arkansas and Louisiana which creates the resemblance of a boot.

The Tigers and Razorbacks kickoff at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.