LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia

BATON ROUGE — After a 10-6 victory over the Little Rock Trojans in Game Seven of a Baton Rouge-hosted NCAA Regional, the LSU Tigers will play West Virginia this weekend in a Super Regional in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU baseball will play the Mountaineers starting on Saturday at 1 p.m. The teams will then play another game at 5 p.m. on Sunday. If necessary, a third game will be played on Monday, but the time of that potential tie-break game has not been set.

West Virginia rallied this past weekend against Kentucky during a Regional in Clemson, winning 13-12 in Game 6.

LSU and West Virginia's game on Saturday will be broadcast on ESPN and Sunday’s matchup will be on ESPN2.