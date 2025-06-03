Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia
BATON ROUGE — After a 10-6 victory over the Little Rock Trojans in Game Seven of a Baton Rouge-hosted NCAA Regional, the LSU Tigers will play West Virginia this weekend in a Super Regional in Alex Box Stadium.
LSU baseball will play the Mountaineers starting on Saturday at 1 p.m. The teams will then play another game at 5 p.m. on Sunday. If necessary, a third game will be played on Monday, but the time of that potential tie-break game has not been set.
West Virginia rallied this past weekend against Kentucky during a Regional in Clemson, winning 13-12 in Game 6.
LSU and West Virginia's game on Saturday will be broadcast on ESPN and Sunday’s matchup will be on ESPN2.
The Tigers will take on West Virginia this weekend in the Super Regional round starting Saturday!
Saturday - 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Sunday - 5:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
Monday - TBD (if nec.) pic.twitter.com/GchYsWzuV0— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 3, 2025
