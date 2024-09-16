86°
LSU announces time for championship celebration parade after gymnastics takes home the gold
BATON ROUGE - Join in the celebration during a parade being held to honor the LSU gymnastics team, who took home the program's first NCAA championship over the weekend.
The parade will be held on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by a celebratory ceremony inside the PMAC.
The first national championship in program history calls for a big time celebration ??— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 22, 2024
Get ready to celebrate with the Tigers on Wednesday, April 24 with a parade starting at 6:30 p.m. CT and a ceremony following inside the PMAC!#GeauxTigers | #GetThere pic.twitter.com/54e0jiiJ8K
