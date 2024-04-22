LSU announces time for championship celebration parade after gymnastics takes home the gold

69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Join in the celebration during a parade being held to honor the LSU gymnastics team, who took home the program's first NCAA championship over the weekend. 

The parade will be held on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by a celebratory ceremony inside the PMAC. 

