LSU and Alabama square off on Saturday night in Death Valley on WBRZ

College Gameday at LSU is kicking off! Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers are coming off a 38-23 road loss to Texas A&M, while the Crimson Tide secured a shutout win at home over Missouri 34-0. Both teams had an extra week to prepare for this SEC clash with open dates last week.

LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier enters Saturday’s contest ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 8 in the FBS in passing touchdowns with 20.

Alabama got the best of LSU last year when they met in Tuscaloosa. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe rushed for four scores in that matchup to give Alabama the 42-28 win over the Tigers.

The Tigers were victorious the last time these two teams played in Tiger Stadium, as former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with tight end Mason Taylor on a successful two-point conversion to win 32-31 in overtime.

The iconic College Gameday show will also be in attendance and set up in the Quad on LSU’s campus. It marks the 14th time College Gameday is in Baton Rouge and the 12th time LSU and Alabama meet when College Gameday is in town.

The loser of this game is essentially eliminated from the College Football Playoff picture, as both teams already have two losses on the season.

The matchup between the 14th-ranked Tigers and the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide will air on WBRZ.