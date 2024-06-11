79°
LPSO: Bear believed to be hit by vehicle around Holden
HOLDEN - A bear was seen on the road after it was apparently hit by a vehicle, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
LPSO has contacted the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
