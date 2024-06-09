93°
Latest Weather Blog
LPSO: Bear believed to be hit by vehicle around Holden
HOLDEN - A bear was seen on the road after it was apparently hit by a vehicle, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Trending News
LPSO has contacted the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine homicide obstruction suspect
-
After 41 years, Pat Sajak makes his final spin as host of...
-
'I'm going to f*****g shoot you:' BRPD releases body camera footage of...
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th annual Pedaling for Peace
-
CATS striving to improve service, but problems persist