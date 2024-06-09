93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LPSO: Bear believed to be hit by vehicle around Holden

2 hours 39 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, June 09 2024 Jun 9, 2024 June 09, 2024 11:32 AM June 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HOLDEN - A bear was seen on the road after it was apparently hit by a vehicle, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Trending News

LPSO has contacted the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days