Louisiana firefighters assist Navy in days-long ship fire

BATON ROUGE- A team of firefighters from Louisiana are stepping in to put out a fire on a Navy ship in San Diego. Those flames have been burning for three days and show no signs of slowing down.

Located between Baton Rouge and Hammond, the firefighters of U.S. Fire Pump are a long way from home.

Leaving early Tuesday morning to head to San Diego, the initial group of 11 is helping to put out an intense fire aboard the navy ship USS Bonhomme Richard, but it's not the group's first rodeo.

"We've fought ship fires before, so this is just part of our business," U.S. Fire Pump owner Chris Ferrara said.

Just last year, the group was involved in rescuing crew members on a capsized cargo ship off the Georgia coast.

Though there are no rescue missions involved in this fire, the group is doing what they do best.

"We have several teams inside the ship knocking fire down, making great progress," Ferrara said.

And they plan on having more join in the next few days.

"We trucked just about all of our major equipment in four 18-wheelers coming out of Baton Rouge. They'll be here about seven tonight, and then we'll bring a load of equipment on a charter flight and start the initial fire attack"

Ferrara says they could be there fighting the flames for at least a week.

"When you look at this thing, it's a major ship with different compartments and an aircraft carrier. This ship is extremely long, extremely tall, and it takes a lot of time to go through each compartment and knock every fire down"

38 sailors and 23 civilians received minor injuries from the initial explosion on the ship. The navy is still investigating how it began.