Louisiana fire departments rally to aid hurricane victims in Florida and North Carolina

SPRINGFIELD - Two capital area fire departments are sending crews to help people impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Firefighters with Livingston Parish Fire District 2 are packing up to head out to Florida to deliver cleaning supplies, which are essential when recovering from a storm.

"It's supplies to clean your refrigerator out, your freezer, clean your counters, and stuff to clean the floors and disinfect,” Fire Chief Brian Drury said. "We've had people from Florida just show up to the station and help man the station, help us do whatever it is we need help done, so we're going to do the same."

Boy Scouts from Troop 172 joined in and filled more than 370 buckets of supplies. Everything they packed was donated by community members.

"We couldn't have gotten these buckets together without them, they're like a well-oiled machine," Drury said.

Zachary firefighters are heading to North Carolina on Monday morning to deliver diapers, pet supplies, and more essential items to communities affected by Hurricane Helene. They'll also be bringing a taste of Louisiana.

"We're gonna cook jambalaya, some hamburgers, and chicken and sausage and deliver these supplies to those victims over there," said Zachary Emergency Manager Ty Stephens.

He says they're working on gathering even more supplies in the coming days.

"The mayor plans on getting an 18-wheeler delivered this week while we're gone and we're going to fill it too and possibly send it to North Carolina or Florida, we'll determine when we get back," Stephens said. "We're just returning the favor, we've gone through a lot and have had a lot of help from outside people so we're just trying to do the same for them."

More donations will be accepted starting Monday at the City Annex in Zachary.