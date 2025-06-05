Latest Weather Blog
Local organization hosting rummage sale in honor of AED and CPR awareness week
Related Story
BAKER - A local non-profit, the Gray's Army Foundation, is hosting an indoor rummage sale to raise money to purchase AEDS, continue CPR training programs and more.
The Gray's Army Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest in youth by providing heart screenings, Hands Only CPR & AED instruction and more.
According to the National Institute of Health, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading medical cause of death in athletes and can occur regardless of age and physical conditioning.
The rummage sale proceeds will help the Foundation purchase AEDs for area schools who do not have them.
Participants can purchase clothing, toys, furniture and more. There will also be a silent auction with items such as gift cards, a 4-day beach trip and more.
Doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will stay open until Thursday at Studio 18 Event Center in Baker at 13167 Plank Road.
To learn more about Gray's Army Foundation, click here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDH aims to reduce pregnancy-associated opioid deaths with Project M.O.M.
-
Baton Rouge restaurant encourages former employees from shuttered Roux 61 to apply
-
La. Supreme Court says judges now required to have additional training before...
-
Members of 2019 LSU football team reunite in Baton Rouge for Joe...
-
Beat the heat with Summertime Skating at the River Center
Sports Video
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...
-
High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia