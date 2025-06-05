75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local organization hosting rummage sale in honor of AED and CPR awareness week

Related Story

BAKER - A local non-profit, the Gray's Army Foundation, is hosting an indoor rummage sale to raise money to purchase AEDS, continue CPR training programs and more.

The Gray's Army Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest in youth by providing heart screenings, Hands Only CPR & AED instruction and more.

According to the National Institute of Health, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading medical cause of death in athletes and can occur regardless of age and physical conditioning.

The rummage sale proceeds will help the Foundation purchase AEDs for area schools who do not have them.

Participants can purchase clothing, toys, furniture and more. There will also be a silent auction with items such as gift cards, a 4-day beach trip and more.

Doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will stay open until Thursday at Studio 18 Event Center in Baker at 13167 Plank Road.

To learn more about Gray's Army Foundation, click here.

News
Local organization hosting rummage sale in honor...
Local organization hosting rummage sale in honor of AED and CPR awareness week
BAKER - A local non-profit, the Gray's Army Foundation, is hosting an indoor rummage sale to raise money to purchase... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, June 03 2025 Jun 3, 2025 Tuesday, June 03, 2025 6:19:00 AM CDT June 03, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days