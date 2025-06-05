Local organization hosting rummage sale in honor of AED and CPR awareness week

BAKER - A local non-profit, the Gray's Army Foundation, is hosting an indoor rummage sale to raise money to purchase AEDS, continue CPR training programs and more.

The Gray's Army Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest in youth by providing heart screenings, Hands Only CPR & AED instruction and more.

According to the National Institute of Health, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading medical cause of death in athletes and can occur regardless of age and physical conditioning.

The rummage sale proceeds will help the Foundation purchase AEDs for area schools who do not have them.

Participants can purchase clothing, toys, furniture and more. There will also be a silent auction with items such as gift cards, a 4-day beach trip and more.

Doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will stay open until Thursday at Studio 18 Event Center in Baker at 13167 Plank Road.

