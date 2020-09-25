Local couple burglarized twice in three months finds stolen items being sold on Facebook

BATON ROUGE- Landon Chastant and his girlfriend, Kindra Schultz, are trying to shake the feeling of insecurity after being burglarized for the second time.

"Three months ago the same exact thing happened," explained Chastant.

The first time, the thief made off with a TV, gaming console, jewelry, and a handgun. They installed cameras after the first burglary, and were able to catch the thief in action the second time around.

"It said 'there's been movement in the living room'," Schultz said about the notification she got on her phone during the break in. "I checked it, and all I could see is that it wasn't the usual view of the living room."

The thief had kicked down the door, saw the camera, and swatted it, which explains why it had a different angle.

"We had a 65-inch TV right here. The time before that, there was another TV right here. Both times they took the gaming system. It was a Playstation4, Chromecast, and Firestick," Chastant told WBRZ. The exact same items as last time.

The couple thinks the reason it happened again is because Baton Rouge Police didn't take their first case seriously.

"There's so many robberies in Baton Rouge. They stack up, and there's crimes, there's murders. We're not a priority."

In fact, Chastant even found their items from the first burglary being sold on Facebook.

"She put the exact same watch that I had, which we had the serial number for," he said.

He alerted the detective assigned to his case, who he claims did nothing for almost a week. "During these five days, I'm literally watching my stuff being auctioned away," he said.

The whole ordeal has made the couple so uncomfortable that they're now planning on moving.

"We're going to move to somewhere else in Baton Rouge. We were literally talking about it this week that we want to move out of Baton Rouge in general."