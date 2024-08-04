Life of former student supposedly lured to death in Mississippi celebrated at Southern University memorial

BATON ROUGE — A balloon release memorial for a Southern University student who was killed after being brought to Mississippi took place Saturday.

The memorial for Steven Harris was organized by his mother Lasonia and held in front of the Issac Greggs Music Hall on Southern's campus. The event, which started at 6 p.m., saw white, blue and yellow balloons released in Harris' honor.

"I know this is not a sad day because we rejoice in our hearts, we know that there is a better place," Director of the Human Jukebox Kedric Taylor said.

Lasonia Harris says that this memorial is one of many ways to keep Steven's memory alive. His parents vowed to get justice for his death. They will also take care of his one-year-old son. Seeing the crowd of young people that showed up, reminded her of how precious time is.

"Just hold your children tight. Tell them you love them because like me, one night I saw my son, and the next he was gone," she said.

Harris was found dead in Mississippi in July after he went missing for multiple days. Deputies in West Feliciana Parish, where Harris is from, arrested three people for luring Harris to Wilkinson County, Mississippi. Harris' ex-girlfriend and mother of his child was among the three, who also faced murder charges in Mississippi.

This is the first memorial planned in the two weeks since what was believed to be Harris' body was found.