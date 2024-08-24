Lawmakers propose to cut other agencies to fund TOPS

BATON ROUGE-The House Appropriations Committee proposed a plan to cut hospitals to fully fund the tuition program for college students. Representative Cameron Henry is the author of the plan.



"It's a nice relief for them and it's a nice relief for parents and it's a position we need to be in as a state," Henry said.



Henry is responsible for putting forth a counter offer to Governor John Bel Edwards budget cuts. His plan wouldn't just cut funds to hospital, it was also cut the Office of the Inspector General.



If you think this is going to read any other way than just a bunch of Louisiana politicians trying to eliminate a government corruption agency, the optics of that are terrible," Louisiana Inspector General Stephen Street said.



Senators have already vowed to overhaul the plan once it is discussed next week.



Governor Edwards said that plan was easy, however it is not right.



"That's not indicative of the amount of work you should put into it to figure out what cuts you should make, that's the easy thing to do, not the right thing to do," Edwards said.



Rep. Henry however stands by his plan. The full House will vote on the plan this week and send it to Senate.