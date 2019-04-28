Lawmakers, friends discuss political rhetoric after Scalise shooting

BATON ROUGE – State Representative Cameron Henry said his reaction to fly to Washington, D.C., immediately after learning of his friend U.S. Representative Steve Scalise's injury from a shooting was second nature.

Henry spoke with WBRZ reporter Mark Armstrong in Washington, D.C., Thursday evening.

Henry said he has spent brief moments with Scalise in the hospital.

“At the end of the day, Steve's going to be okay,” Henry said, but admitted it won't be easy.

“He's going to have a difficult time ahead...”

Henry said the outpouring of support makes him proud to be from Louisiana.

Scalise and Henry are both from the New Orleans area.

As friends and family of Scalise pray and stay by his bedside at a hospital in Washington, D.C., Scalise's colleagues and other members of Louisiana's congressional delegation reflect on what happened Wednesday.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy pondered politicians being targeted.

“There are reports that this was a political hate crime,” Kennedy said in an interview with WBRZ anchor Michael Shingleton, also in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

“[Following a shooting, you] start thinking about the political rhetoric,” Congressman Garret Graves said in another interview with WBRZ Thursday at his Capitol office.

Graves said people should focus on the camaraderie that's going on following the attack.

“It's important, just like when the officers were shot in Baton Rouge… you saw the community come together. It was awesome to see it. I really hope for the sake of Louisiana, for the sake of the nation, that the same thing happens here. That, this continues,” he said.

Scalise was honored at the traditional congressional baseball game he was practicing for when he was shot. The game Thursday evening was attended by double the number of people in 2016 and Scalise's team wore LSU hats in his honor. Scalise attended LSU.

