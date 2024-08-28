Krewe of Gus Young begins new Mardi Gras tradition

BATON ROUGE - The first big parade of the weekend rolled through North Baton Rouge today. The Krewe of Gus Young hosts an annual Christmas parade but Saturday, it held its first annual Mardi Gras parade.

The parade was the second in Baton Rouge for the 2024 Mardi Gras season.

"We're here to enjoy ourselves with family and friends, and have a good time, with no trouble, no harm, and no danger," participant Dedre Stewart said.

King and Queen, Keon Preston and C. Denise Marcelle, made the event possible, alongside Grand Marshal attorney Raushanah Hunter.

Preston is founder of Stop the Violence of Baton Rouge and Marcelle is a Louisiana State Representative.

Both worked with the community encouraging a safe, and family-friendly celebration.

"We don't have to go out of town anymore. We can do it right here at home," Lakendra Thompson, another participant, said.

Parade leaders are referring to this parade as the first annual. Hoping to start a tradition for the Krewe of Gus Young.

"The floats were nice. Everything was beautiful. Hopefully, next year it expands bigger and better," Stewart said.

The route started on Winbourne Avenue and traveled to North Foster Drive, a roughly three-mile journey.

For a full list of upcoming parades in Baton Rouge, click here.