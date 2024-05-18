Killian rescinds water emergency

KILLIAN - After multiple samples from Killian's water system tested negative for total coliform, parish leaders will rescind the town's state of emergency, but the boil advisory will remain in place.

Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte announced Thursday that the emergency declaration would be lifted. However, it will be up to the Louisiana Department of Health to decide when it is safe for the town's boil advisory to be removed, as well.

"The town of Killian has received specific guidance from LDH on the required steps to ensure the safe operation of the water system," read a post from the Livingston Parish Government.

This "guidance" comes along with the state governor's office and the LDH filing an administrative order against the town warning that the town would be fined $333 per day each day the water system remains dysfunctional.

“This administrative order provides the Town of Killian with a concrete plan to return the system to the state it was in before the boil water advisory was issued on April 23," the Health Department said. "LDH will continue to work with Town officials to perform bacteriological sampling to ensure safeguards are in place to prevent contamination of drinking water.”

GOHSEP and the private sector continue to donate potable water to the town and ensure its residents are taken care of.