Kevin Hanley returns to court for accusations of fraud

BATON ROUGE - Kevin Hanley, the former manager of a medical testing company that was raided by the FBI in September of 2019, has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Hanley ran Acadian Diagnostic Laboratories and was nabbed by federal authorities for allegedly doling out kickbacks to doctors.

After accepting money from Hanley, these medical professionals would refer elderly patients to Hanley's clinic, so he could perform unnecessary cancer tests on them.

Hanley pleaded guilty to count five of the indictment against him during a Wednesday morning court appearance before Judge Brian Jackson and signed a plea agreement with the U.S., a document that will go into effect after sentencing.

Judge Jackson accepted the plea and Hanley is expected to return to court, May 15.