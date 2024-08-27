88°
Junior at Alabama high school dies after receiving brain injury during football game

SELMA, Ala. - A junior quarterback at a small high school in Alabama died Saturday after he received a traumatic brain injury during the school's first football game of the season Friday night. 

Caden Tellier, a junior at Morgan Academy in Selma, was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday night during the game. He made a tackle during the third quarter before going down. 

He was taken to the hospital, and his death was announced Saturday. 

Morgan Academy has only 339 students from kindergarten to the 12th grade.

"As a small school, Morgan Academy feels this tragedy even more deeply," executive director for the Alabama Independent School Association Michael McLendon said. "We ask that our entire AISA family and the people of Alabama join us in prayer for peace and comfort for Caden’s family and the Morgan Academy community as they navigate this difficult time." 

